On Constitution Day, Mehbooba Mufti Expresses Concern Over 'Erosion Of Constitutional Values, Rule Of Law'

Srinagar: As India celebrated Constitution Day on Tuesday, November 26, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) patron, Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern over "erosion of constitutional values and the rule of law" in the country.

Citing the violence and killings of four persons in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh over the UP’s government’s survey of the Shahi Jamai Masjid, Mehbooba Mufti said that the recent violence in the state was a painful reminder of this harsh reality.

“Today, as we celebrate Constitution Day, it is disheartening to see the largest minority in our country facing unprecedented threats. Their dignity , lives, livelihoods, and places of worship are under attack, contradicting the Constitution's guarantee of equal rights and dignity for every citizen, regardless of their background,” Mehbooba wrote in s post on X.

“The recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four innocent lives were lost is a painful reminder of this harsh reality. This trend of searching for temples under mosques continues despite a clear Supreme Court ruling that the status quo on all religious places, as they existed in 1947, should be maintained. The erosion of constitutional values and the rule of law is extremely concerning and unless we who believe in the idea of India rise up to defend these values, our nation risks losing its unique identity and becoming indistinguishable from its neighbors,” she added.

Constitution Day is being celebrated across the country including Jammu and Kashmir where different events are being held in this regard. President Droupadi Murmu in her address to the Parliament said that the Indian Constitution was a live and a progressive document, which was written down to incorporate new ideas, in accordance with the demands of the changing times.

“Through our Constitution, we have achieved the goals of social justice and inclusive development,” she said, while releasing a commemorative coin, a stamp, and three books on the Constitution to commemorate the occasion.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the Constitution Day function in Srinagar, while the Congress party also marked the occasion with events across the Union Territory.

Barring the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Apni Party, which marked the occasion publicly while sharing their views, the region's other major political players, including the Dr Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) and the Sajad Gani Lone-led People's Conference (PC), remained silent on the occasion.

Altaf Bukhari, President of the Apni Party, stressed the importance of equal rights for Jammu and Kashmir. "Today, we commemorate the adoption of our country’s Constitution — a foundational document that stands as a beacon of democratic principles and guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens of India. This day holds great significance and is celebrated with pride by citizens across the nation," Bukhari said. He further added, "The people of Jammu and Kashmir are equally entitled to all constitutional rights, just like those in any other part of the nation. The Apni Party remains committed to striving for the restoration and protection of these rights."

Unlike the PDP and Apni Party, prominent regional parties like the National Conference and the People's Conference did not release any statements.

Meanwhile, the Congress and BJP made their presence felt with prominent Constitution Day events in the region. The Congress organized events in Anantnag, Srinagar, and other districts of Jammu and Kashmir. In Anantnag, District Congress President Zafar Farooq Salati spoke about how the Constitution binds India together despite its diversity.