'Moonlight Tea Plucking' Shines In North Bengal's Tea Garden On Buddha Purnima

Alipurduar: In every full moon during Holi, Buddha Purnima, and Lakshmi Puja, the Majherdabari Tea Estate in the Alipurduar district of West Bengal organises 'Moonlit Tea Plucking' — a delight to the visitors.

This Buddha Purnima also saw the hosting of the event on Sunday night, as torches were lit in the garden for the ease of the workers, watched over by tourists from afar. Keeping tourists' interest in mind, arrangements were made at Majherdabri Tea Lounge for star and moon gazing. Besides plucking tea leaves and tasting the tea on the full-moon night, tourists also gazed at the moon and stars through telescopes.

The garden authorities claim Moonlight Tea Plucking is organised only in this garden across India. A total of 42 different blends of tea are available in four categories here. Chinmoy Dhar, the manager, said they have been doing the event for the last five years with aplomb.

What is this Moonlight Tea?

This tea is completely different from other varieties in taste, smell and quality. The aroma of 'Moonlight Tea' is its speciality. So, naturally, the price of this tea is also on a little higher side. The tea is soaked in the glow of the moonlight and has viable demand in the international market.

Wokers pluck tea leaves in moonlit night. (ETV Bharat)

Specialities of Moonlight Tea

Sudeshna Sen Chowdhury, a tea expert and professor-researcher at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, said the light of the full moon affects the leaves of the plant, just like the tides (high and low). She has been researching tea variants for the past 25 years. Although she has experience in various types of methods, including solar plucking and manual plucking, she also came to the Majhedabri Tea Garden on Sunday night to witness Moonlight Tea Plucking.

"We know photosynthesis stops in the plant at night, devoid of sunlight. However, respiration continues. As a result, the gravitational pull of the full moon causes the primary metabolism to change to secondary metabolism in plant cells, that is, it produces polyphenols. This is called 'night-metabolism'. From which antioxidants, flavours and aromas are produced more," Sen Chowdhury said.

Benefits of Moonlight Tea

Moonlight tea is also a recipe for good health. "It (Moonlight tea) has many benefits for the human body. When polyphenols increase, tea naturally develops many medicinal and herbal properties, including antioxidant, anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-obesity," the researcher added.

Just as Moonlight tea is the speciality of Majherdabri Tea Garden, a total of 42 types of blended or mixed flavours of tea are available in the lounge, where there is a variety of flavours mixed with fruits, flowers, herbs and spices. Majherdabri Tea Estate has created a unique flavour by mixing dried apple and mango with tea. "In addition, they have made flavoured tea by mixing dried strawberries, pineapple, cardamom, ginger, mint, jasmine, hibiscus and rose petals with tea. The demand for these varieties of tea is as good as their qualities, which have attracted tourists," Dhar said.

The variation in taste of Moonlight Tea with the tea leaves picked in the daylight is huge. On the night of Buddha Purnima, about 200 garden workers plucked the leaves to the tune of tribal dance laced with songs. Before sunrise, these leaves are processed in the factory.

Purnima Kujur Tirki, a garden worker, said, "Today, we are plucking Moonlight Tea. We feel good while plucking the leaves as it gives us lots of fun. We all enjoy the nocturnal work, singing songs. We have a good time."

Tourists during the star and moon gazing event. (ETV Bharat)

Asha Maitree Majumdar came from Jalpaiguri to watch the event, said, "This is the first time I have come here. I enjoyed watching it. It was a wonderful experience. If I get a chance, I will come again. I will taste this tea and take it with me."

"This is moonlight plucking. We have been doing it thrice a year for the last five years. Tea leaves are plucked on Dol Purnima, Buddha Purnima and Kojagri Lakshmi Purnima. The demand for Moonlight Tea is soaring with each passing day. The speciality of this tea is its aroma. That is why the demand for this tea is growing. We are the only garden in India that does Moonlight Tea plucking, enjoyed by tourists from various places," Dhar added.