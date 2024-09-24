No Possibility Of Article 370's Reimposition, Opposition Creating Confusion: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Hitting out at the Opposition parties for their remark on Article 370, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was a temporary arrangement in Jammu & Kashmir which has completely ended without any possibility of reimposition. The minister slammed them for spreading confusion.

He said Article 370 was removed from Jammu and Kashmir due to the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was a temporary arrangement which has completed its lifespan. Now, no matter how much confusion the opposition parties spread, there is no possibility of it being implemented again. The opposition is just spreading confusion. As per the Constitution, Article 370 was a temporary arrangement. If the opposition speaks, it is only spreading confusion. No one is believing their words. Today, due to the efforts of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government, elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir. There is great enthusiasm among the people as the voter turnouts in the first phase of the ongoing assembly elections was impressive. The election results will be good.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the reservation, he said once the wooden pot has been put on fire, it can’t be used the same way again and again. Congress spread confusion about reservation, but now the public is not going to fall into their trap. Congress’ lies are not going to work.

Vaishnaw was on a courtesy visit to Jaipur to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma. Both the leaders discussed how to improve the rail networks in Rajasthan and connect Jaipur with other states. During this, Vaishwan assured Sharma of fulfilling any demand of the state government on railways.

Vaishnaw also underlined the discrimination done by the UPA government in the field of railways. He said Rajasthan did not get what it deserved. During Congress rule, Rs 682 crore was given in the railway budget. Today, the Prime Minister is giving Rs 9,960 crore for the development of railways. The opposition should remember how the discrimination was done. The electrification of railway tracks in 10 years is 18 times more than the time of the Congress government. 5,300 kilometres of track has been laid out in one year. Around 85 railway stations in Rajasthan are being rechristened. We are not doing a paint job like the Congress.