On A Visit To Bengal For Petrapole Land Port Project, Shah Slams Mamata Govt Over Infiltration

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for its alleged failure to stop cross-border infiltration, saying peace will be restored in West Bengal only when illegal migrants are stopped from entering the state. He urged people of Bengal to bring in a change of power, assuring that BJP will ensure a complete stop to infiltration.

Shah, who is on a daylong visit to West Bengal, said land ports play a significant role in improving connectivity and relations between the two countries as well as establish peace in an area. Land ports also help in medical and educational tourism in the country, he added.

"It is when scope for legal cross-border movement ends that illegal modes of movement arise. This affects the peace of the country," Shah said.

Urging people to vote for a change here, Union Minister said, "Peace can be established in Bengal only when infiltration stops. Bring change in West Bengal in 2026 and BJP will bring a complete stop to infiltration."