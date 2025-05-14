On A Marathon Campaign Against Rape, Daman And Diu Man Reaches Bengal With Daughters

Shantipur: The only way to build a rape-free country is to punish rapists with death penalty, with this demand, Anil Chauhan, a resident of Daman and Diu, is trudging various states and its alleys. Accompanied by two daughters aged 11 and 9 years, his journey began in 2023 and has now reached Shantipur in West Bengal's Nadia.

A navigation officer by profession, Chauhan lost his wife in a car accident a few years ago. Since then, his two daughters have been his world. However, incidents like violence against women and rape bother him. So, he aims to create a safe country and world for many like his daughters. To that end, he is walking with his daughters every day to spread awareness against rape and to reach out to people demanding a law to shoot rapists to death.

Elaborating on his goal, Chauhan said, "Our country is so beautiful. But girls are not safe there. Every day, some kind of atrocity or crime is committed against them. This cannot be accepted. Especially, the incidents of rape are increasing day by day. And in the name of justice, hearings have been going on in the courts for years. This is not right. To stop incidents like rape, the rapists should be shot dead. The government should bring such a law."

"We must give a beautiful country to our next generation. Some girls want to become doctors, some engineers and some pilots. But, why should a heinous incident like rape become an obstacle to their dream? Hence my campaign," the navigation officer said, showing his two daughters.

"I am a resident of Daman and Diu. I have been on this campaign since 2023. It will take another year and a half to complete this campaign. The heat in West Bengal is very high. So I start walking at 4 am and walk till noon. Then I rest till 4 pm and walk again till 8 pm. I walk about 25 kilometres a day with my daughters," he added.

He said numerous people are standing by them during this journey. "The people of Bengal are very good. In 90 per cent of my cases, I do not have any expenses. People are arranging food for me. I stay at temples, dharamshalas and petrol pumps at night. And wherever I go, people gather after hearing about my purpose. This gives me more encouragement," he added.

His daughters are continuing their studies online, and there is no drawback in the education of girls. To achieve the goal he has set out to achieve, he said, fear is not the way to go.