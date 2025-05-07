OMC Illegal Mining Case: Karnataka Ex-Minister Bribed Judges To Secure Bail, Finds CBI

Hyderabad: The Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) case has shocked the conscience of the judiciary as it exposed the deep-rooted corruption. Accused Gali Janardhana Reddy, the mining baron and former Karnataka minister, allegedly bribed a sitting judge to secure bail in 2012. The scam not only exposed a well-hatched conspiracy but also led to the arrest of judges, lawyers, and a rowdy sheeter, uncovering lockers stashed with cash, unaccounted for.

Arrested on September 5, 2011, Reddy had repeatedly been denied bail by courts at all levels. When all legal options were exhausted, he allegedly took the backdoor, by bribing CBI special court judge T Pattabhi Rama Rao with Rs 5 crore. On June 11, 2012, Rao granted bail to Reddy. But before the celebrations could last longer, the CBI stepped in, armed with intelligence that large sums of money were being transported and stashed in Hyderabad.

Lockers, Lies and Lakhs in Cash

CBI sleuths traced multiple bank lockers and residences linked to the scam. Among the key discoveries were five lockers at Corporation Bank registered in the name of former judge Chalapathi Rao, without proper certification. When questioned, Rao claimed the money was from property sales, but his explanation didn't hold up. The keys of the lockers were found in possession of Ravi, son of Pattabhi Rama Rao, further establishing the collusion. When opened, the lockers revealed Rs 1.6 crore in cash, and an additional amount of Rs 48.97 lakh was seized from the house of Balaji Rao, brother of Chalapathi Rao. Another Rs 65.19 lakh was seized from his bank locker.

The Rowdy Sheeter Link

In a shocking twist, the CBI detected the involvement of rowdy sheeter Yadagiri Rao, who acted as the middleman between Reddy's family and the judges. During interrogation, Yadagiri confessed that Reddy's brother Somasekhara, associate Dasharathara Rami Reddy and Karnataka MLA Suresh Babu brought the cash in five to six bags and handed it over to judge Chalapathi Rao to influence the verdict.

A Web of Corruption

Apart from the two judges, the CBI also arrested two judicial officers, Yadagiri and a lawyer involved in the operation. Adding to the scandal, the surety documents submitted by Reddy to secure bail were later found to be forged.