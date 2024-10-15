ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar To Chair His First Meeting With JK Govt Secretaries After Taking Oath as CM on Wednesday

J&K Union Territory chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah will chair his first meeting with the civil administrative officers on Wednesday.

Omar To Chair His First Meeting With JK Government Secretaries As UT CM
File photo of JK Union Territory CM Omar Abdullah (IANS)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah will chair his first meeting with the civil administrative officers on Wednesday after taking the oath. Omar will chair the meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments of the UT government, as per the order issued by the General Administration Department.

This will be Omar's first meeting with the civil administration officers with which Omar and other political leaders have been at loggerheads during the president's rule after the abrogation of the Article 370 and downgrading of erstwhile state into two UTs.

"After the Oath-taking ceremony, the Hon'ble Chief Minister, J&K, shall chair a meeting of all Administrative Secretaries on 16.10.2024 (Wednesday) at 03:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, 3d Floor, in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar," the order issued by the GAD reads.

"Accordingly, all the Administrative Secretaries are requested to kindly attend the meeting on the scheduled date, time and venue," reads the GAD order.

Omar and his eight cabinet ministers will take oath on Wednesday at 11.30 am at SKICC in Srinagar and the ceremony will be attended by all the major INDIA bloc leaders who have been invited by the incoming chief minister and the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

