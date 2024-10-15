ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar To Chair His First Meeting With JK Govt Secretaries After Taking Oath as CM on Wednesday

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah will chair his first meeting with the civil administrative officers on Wednesday after taking the oath. Omar will chair the meeting with the Administrative Secretaries of all the departments of the UT government, as per the order issued by the General Administration Department.

This will be Omar's first meeting with the civil administration officers with which Omar and other political leaders have been at loggerheads during the president's rule after the abrogation of the Article 370 and downgrading of erstwhile state into two UTs.

"After the Oath-taking ceremony, the Hon'ble Chief Minister, J&K, shall chair a meeting of all Administrative Secretaries on 16.10.2024 (Wednesday) at 03:00 PM in the Meeting Hall, 3d Floor, in Civil Secretariat, Srinagar," the order issued by the GAD reads.