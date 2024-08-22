Omar Sister Safia's 1986 Nostalgic Family Photo With Rahul Gandhi Rekindles Memories Of Bygone Era

Srinagar: In a pivotal moment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference (NC) and the Indian National Congress (INC) have sealed a pre-poll alliance, marking an interesting political move in the region. This announcement coincides with a wave of nostalgia, stirred by Safiya Abdullah, the eldest daughter of NC President Dr Farooq Abdullah, who shared a cherished family photograph from December 14, 1986, on her social media.

The photograph, taken in the snow-covered landscapes of Tangmarg, captures a moment of unity and warmth amidst the cold. It features a young Dr Farooq Abdullah and his wife Mollie standing with their children Safia, Hinna, Omar and Sara, all bundled up against the cold. Alongside them are former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his wife Sonia Gandhi, and their children Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, all dressed in winter attire. The group's poses reflect a sense of camaraderie and shared history, with each individual facing the camera, smiles and curiosity evident despite the freezing weather.

In her X post, Safia said, "On a day when Rahul Gandhi is visiting Kashmir, I can't help but remember a visit many moons ago." Adding a touch of humour and local flavour, she shared an anecdote in her post: "This was in Tangmarg as we couldn't get up to Gulmarg. A message had been sent to keep local bread and tea. An error meant that instructions went out to prepare 'local bird'. Of course, the officials on the ground had no idea what the local bird was!" The mix-up, although amusing, adds a layer of authenticity to the image, highlighting the small moments that often accompany significant political events.

Safia's brother, Omar Abdullah, who has played a vital role in Jammu and Kashmir politics, also reposted the photograph, underlining the strong familial bonds and the shared history between the Abdullah and Gandhi families.

The timing of this nostalgic reflection is particularly significant. On the same day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, visited Srinagar to engage with the NC leadership. The visit culminated in a private meeting at the Abdullah residence on Gupkar Road, where discussions about the alliance and the upcoming elections took place.

Following this, Dr Farooq Abdullah confirmed that the NC and Congress would contest the elections together, stressing their joint commitment to reinstating Jammu and Kashmir's statehood if they win in the polls scheduled for September 18.

Interestingly, this photograph was taken just 20 days after the 'Rajiv Gandhi-Farooq Abdullah Accord' was signed on November 24, 1986. The accord marked a reconciliation between the NC and the central government, setting the stage for the 1987 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, which remain mired in controversy due to widespread allegations of rigging.

As Jammu and Kashmir braces for its first Assembly elections in over a decade, the shared past captured in Safia's photograph serves as a powerful reminder of the deep-rooted relationships and the cyclical nature of political alliances in the region. The photograph not only captures a moment frozen in time but also symbolizes the enduring bonds that continue to shape Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

Since August 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir has been administered by a Lieutenant Governor, following the BJP's withdrawal of support from the PDP-BJP coalition government in June 2018. The region, initially placed under the President's Rule, continued under this governance structure after the abrogation of Article 370 and its reorganization into two Union Territories.

Read more: Restoring Jammu And Kashmir's Statehood, People's Democratic Rights Our Priority: Rahul Gandhi In Srinagar Ahead Of Assembly Polls