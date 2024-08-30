ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar, Mehbooba Bring Banned Jammat Into Electoral Centre Stage

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The entry of banned Jammat-e-Islami (JeI) into the upcoming assembly elections has put two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir at loggerheads, with both politicians trying to woo voters by making JeI a poll issue rather than their party manifestos.

National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said in Pahalgam that the upcoming elections are now "halaal" for Jammat when the same elections were "haram" for the organisation for the last 30 years.

“For the last 30 years, we were told that the elections were haram. Now it has become halal. It is a welcome step that Jammat is contesting the elections. The Jammat has suddenly changed its 30-year stand, which is good. I hoped that their ban was removed and they could contest on their own name and symbol," Omar said.

Reacting to her political rival’s statement, PDP president and former Chief Minister Mehbooba said it is a very regrettable statement from the leader of the party whose political history is itself based on "haram, halal" elections.

"I am surprised that NC considers Jammu and Kashmir as its fiefdom. In fact, the halal, haram elections were started by the NC in Jammu and Kashmir," Mehbooba told reporters here.

“In 1947, when the late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah was appointed chief administrative officer of Jammu and Kashmir by Maharaja when he was made Prime Minister till 1953, Chief Minister after 1975, elections were halaal. But when he was removed from the post of Prime Minister and jailed, it became haram for 22 years when he was fighting for the plebiscite. When he contested elections after 1975 it became halaal,” Mehbooba said.

Both the former CMs were part of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD) which their parties formed on August 4, 2019 and later after its abrogation vowed to restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the two parties split the PAGD and began their own journey when the parliament elections were announced.