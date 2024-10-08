ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Willl Be CM, Says NC Chief Farooq Abdullah As NC-Cong Cross Majority Mark In J&K

Soon after NC-Congress crossed the majority mark in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, NC chief Farooq Abdullah said that Omar would be the CM.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 49 minutes ago

He also highlighted the shift in governance the election results would bring.
National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah speaking to the media in Srinagar after NC-Congress combine emerged victorious in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections represent a clear rejection of the Centre's August 5, 2019, move, which revoked the region’s Special Status. He also confirmed that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. Omar Abdullah is a former CM of Jammu & Kashmir and also vice-president of the National Conference.

Speaking to reporters at his Gupkar residence, Dr Farooq expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for delivering what he called a decisive mandate. "The mandate is clear and loud. I am thankful to the people of J&K," he said. "It indicates that the people have not accepted the Centre's decision of August 5, 2019."

Farooq Abdullah expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for delivering what he called a decisive mandate (ETV Bharat)

When asked about who would lead the 90-member Assembly, he confirmed Omar Abdullah's return to the top post. "Omar Abdullah will be the CM of J&K," Dr Abdullah said.

He also highlighted the shift in governance the election results would bring. "Now, the Lieutenant Governor and his four advisors will no longer run the affairs. J&K will be governed by the 90 members of the Legislative Assembly, who were chosen by the people. We have a lot of work to do," he noted.

Dr Farooq outlined unemployment and drug abuse as key priorities for the new NC-led government. On the question of support from other political parties, he expressed gratitude to all those who backed the NC in the elections.

Read more: J&K, Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024: NC-Congress Alliance Leads In 46 Seats In Valley; BJP Clinches Lead From Congress In Haryana

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections represent a clear rejection of the Centre's August 5, 2019, move, which revoked the region’s Special Status. He also confirmed that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. Omar Abdullah is a former CM of Jammu & Kashmir and also vice-president of the National Conference.

Speaking to reporters at his Gupkar residence, Dr Farooq expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for delivering what he called a decisive mandate. "The mandate is clear and loud. I am thankful to the people of J&K," he said. "It indicates that the people have not accepted the Centre's decision of August 5, 2019."

Farooq Abdullah expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for delivering what he called a decisive mandate (ETV Bharat)

When asked about who would lead the 90-member Assembly, he confirmed Omar Abdullah's return to the top post. "Omar Abdullah will be the CM of J&K," Dr Abdullah said.

He also highlighted the shift in governance the election results would bring. "Now, the Lieutenant Governor and his four advisors will no longer run the affairs. J&K will be governed by the 90 members of the Legislative Assembly, who were chosen by the people. We have a lot of work to do," he noted.

Dr Farooq outlined unemployment and drug abuse as key priorities for the new NC-led government. On the question of support from other political parties, he expressed gratitude to all those who backed the NC in the elections.

Read more: J&K, Haryana Assembly Elections Results 2024: NC-Congress Alliance Leads In 46 Seats In Valley; BJP Clinches Lead From Congress In Haryana

Last Updated : 49 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JK ASSEMBLY POLL RESULTSOMAR ABDULLAH WILLL BE CMNC CHIEF FAROOQ ABDULLAHOMAR ABDULLAH WILLL BE CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

Explained | How India Stands To Gain By Developing Thilafushi Port In Maldives

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.