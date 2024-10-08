Omar Abdullah Willl Be CM, Says NC Chief Farooq Abdullah As NC-Cong Cross Majority Mark In J&K

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that the results of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections represent a clear rejection of the Centre's August 5, 2019, move, which revoked the region’s Special Status. He also confirmed that his son, Omar Abdullah, will be the next Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir. Omar Abdullah is a former CM of Jammu & Kashmir and also vice-president of the National Conference.

Speaking to reporters at his Gupkar residence, Dr Farooq expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for delivering what he called a decisive mandate. "The mandate is clear and loud. I am thankful to the people of J&K," he said. "It indicates that the people have not accepted the Centre's decision of August 5, 2019."

Farooq Abdullah expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for delivering what he called a decisive mandate (ETV Bharat)

When asked about who would lead the 90-member Assembly, he confirmed Omar Abdullah's return to the top post. "Omar Abdullah will be the CM of J&K," Dr Abdullah said.

He also highlighted the shift in governance the election results would bring. "Now, the Lieutenant Governor and his four advisors will no longer run the affairs. J&K will be governed by the 90 members of the Legislative Assembly, who were chosen by the people. We have a lot of work to do," he noted.

Dr Farooq outlined unemployment and drug abuse as key priorities for the new NC-led government. On the question of support from other political parties, he expressed gratitude to all those who backed the NC in the elections.

