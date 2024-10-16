Watch: Omar Abdullah Visits Grandfather Sheikh Abdullah's Graveyard Ahead Of Taking Oath As J&K Chief Minister

Srinagar: Ahead of taking oath as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir union territory, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday visited the graveyard of his grandfather and party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, popularly known as 'Sheri Kashmir' was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India and later became the state's chief minister.

Omar Abdullah's father, Farooq Abdullah, also served as chief minister three times. After offering prayers at the graveyard of late Sheikh Abdullah 'Mazar-e-Anwar', Omar said that he came to the graves of his grandfather and grandmother to place flowers on the graves.

“But more importantly, I came to Dargah Hazratbal to offer a silent prayer to ask Almighty Allah to give me the strength to live up to the expectations of the people. Jammu and Kashmir has gone through an extremely difficult time,” Omar said.

Omar on Wednesday October 16 took oath as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory in the aftermath of Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019.

Besides Omar, five ministers also took oath on the occasion--Sakina Masood (Itoo) and Javed Dar from Kashmir valley, and Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma from the Jammu region. Choudhary, who defeated J&K BJP Chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera seat in the assembly election, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.