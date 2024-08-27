ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Urges Review Of Travel Advisories For J&K In Meeting With US Diplomats

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

A US delegation, which included Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram, met with National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah to discuss various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the broader region.

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah called for a reassessment of the travel advisories that currently discourage visits to Jammu and Kashmir as he raised this issue during a meeting with US diplomats at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

On Monday, a US delegation, which included Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram, met with Abdullah to discuss various issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the broader region. NC Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and the party's Chief Spokesperson and Head of Communications Tanvir Sadiq were also present at the meeting.

According to a statement from the National Conference, during the discussions, Abdullah stressed the need to reconsider the restrictive travel advisories that several countries, including the United States, have issued for Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the region's natural beauty and cultural richness, urging people from around the world to visit and experience it firsthand. Abdullah also extended a personal invitation to the US diplomats to visit Kashmir with their families, suggesting that such visits could help build confidence among potential tourists from the United States and other nations.

Currently, several countries advise against travel to Jammu and Kashmir due to concerns about terrorism and civil unrest. The US government's most recent travel advisory, issued in July, specifically warns its citizens to avoid the region, excluding the eastern Ladakh area and its capital Leh.

