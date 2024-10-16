ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Team Vows To Serve People And Work To Restore Article 370

The ministers pledged to work without discrimination while the NC MP from Srinagar, Aga Ruhullah, said the government must oppose the BJP policies

Published : 2 hours ago

J&K new CM Omar Abdullah and his five ministers took oath on Wednesday
A combination of photos of J&K new CM Omar Abdullah (top left) and his five ministers taking oath on Wednesday (PTI screengrabs)

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as the region establishes its first government since the abrogation of its special status.

Speaking to reporters following the oath ceremony, Omar vowed his dedication to the people of Jammu, stating, "I fulfilled my promise by choosing a Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu. This is a clear message to the people of Jammu that we are going to take them along."

He further stated that three cabinet berths remain vacant and would be filled soon.

Surinder Choudhary, the MLA from Nowshera, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Javed Rana, the MLA from Mendhar, took his oath as a minister, and Satish Sharma, an independent MLA from Chamb who has allied with the National Conference, was also sworn in as a minister in Omar's cabinet.

Reflecting on his new role and acknowledging the challenges ahead, Choudhary said, "A big responsibility has been put on my shoulders. It is very difficult to fill the vacuum of the past 10 years. I have full faith in the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah and hope to serve the people of the Jammu region, even though the task is full of challenges.”

Sakina Itoo, another minister in Omar’s cabinet and DH Pora MLA, pledged to satisfy voters' expectations. "People have placed trust in us, and we have to serve them. I will leave no stone unturned to serve the people of J&K," she declared.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, emphasised the government's intention to address the concerns of both Jammu and Kashmir. "The new government will put an end to the sufferings of people from both regions. We will treat both regions equally and work to end their hardships," he stated.

Syed Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, the National Conference MP from Srinagar, addressed the internal dynamics of the party, stating, "There is no question of having any differences with the party leadership."

"The two biggest challenges for the Chief Minister will be to deliver on governance and to fight for the restoration of rights snatched from people on August 5, 2019," he said while identifying the key challenges for the Abdullah administration.

Mehdi further articulated the government's responsibilities, asserting that it must oppose the policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and strive to restore the rights lost during the revocation of Article 370. "We must deliver on governance and fight for the restoration of rights," he said.

Commenting on Congress's decision to abstain from ministerial roles, Mehdi noted, "This may be an internal decision of Congress, but they are part of the government. They may not be part of the Cabinet, but they are very much part of the government."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his congratulations.

