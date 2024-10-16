ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Team Vows To Serve People And Work To Restore Article 370

A combination of photos of J&K new CM Omar Abdullah (top left) and his five ministers taking oath on Wednesday ( PTI screengrabs )

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, as the region establishes its first government since the abrogation of its special status.

Speaking to reporters following the oath ceremony, Omar vowed his dedication to the people of Jammu, stating, "I fulfilled my promise by choosing a Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu. This is a clear message to the people of Jammu that we are going to take them along."

He further stated that three cabinet berths remain vacant and would be filled soon.

Surinder Choudhary, the MLA from Nowshera, was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Javed Rana, the MLA from Mendhar, took his oath as a minister, and Satish Sharma, an independent MLA from Chamb who has allied with the National Conference, was also sworn in as a minister in Omar's cabinet.

Reflecting on his new role and acknowledging the challenges ahead, Choudhary said, "A big responsibility has been put on my shoulders. It is very difficult to fill the vacuum of the past 10 years. I have full faith in the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah and hope to serve the people of the Jammu region, even though the task is full of challenges.”

Sakina Itoo, another minister in Omar’s cabinet and DH Pora MLA, pledged to satisfy voters' expectations. "People have placed trust in us, and we have to serve them. I will leave no stone unturned to serve the people of J&K," she declared.