Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As MLA In Kashmiri Amid Cheers By Legislators

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday took oath as the legislator of the Union Territory Legislative Assembly in Kashmiri language as the elected legislators were administered oath by the pro-tem speaker Mubarik Gul.

Omar, who fiddles with speaking fluent Kashmiri, took oath in the regional Kashmiri language, surprising the legislators who cheered for him. Unlike his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar has struggled to speak in Kashmiri after he began his political career in 1998 at the age of 28 years old.

During the assembly elections, Omar began to spoke some Kashmiri words, however, he struggled to speak in the Kashmiri accent. His "meoun toop" (my cap) blooper in Ganderbal assembly segment on the day of his nomination filing went viral. Omar had removed his embroidered skull-cap in Ganderbal and urged the voters to respect his dignity and elect him to the assembly.