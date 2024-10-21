ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As MLA In Kashmiri Amid Cheers By Legislators

Jammu and Kashmir CM, Omar Abdullah took oath in regional Kashmiri language amid cheers by fellow legislators, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As MLA In on the first day of J&K Legislative assembly on Monday, October 21, 2024
Omar Abdullah Takes Oath As MLA In Kashmiri Amid Cheers By Legislators (ETV Bharat)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday took oath as the legislator of the Union Territory Legislative Assembly in Kashmiri language as the elected legislators were administered oath by the pro-tem speaker Mubarik Gul.

Omar, who fiddles with speaking fluent Kashmiri, took oath in the regional Kashmiri language, surprising the legislators who cheered for him. Unlike his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar has struggled to speak in Kashmiri after he began his political career in 1998 at the age of 28 years old.

During the assembly elections, Omar began to spoke some Kashmiri words, however, he struggled to speak in the Kashmiri accent. His "meoun toop" (my cap) blooper in Ganderbal assembly segment on the day of his nomination filing went viral. Omar had removed his embroidered skull-cap in Ganderbal and urged the voters to respect his dignity and elect him to the assembly.

In his first speech in Jammu as chief minister , Omar spoke a Kashmiri word "mouklou" (ended) which also became viral. He spoke this word reminding the workers of his defeat in parliamentary elections against independent legislator Engineer Rashid.

The pro-tem speaker Mubarik Gul administered oath to the 90 legislators today in the Srinagar Legislative assembly complex, and the legislature saw this activity after six years during which Jammu and Kashmir was put under the president's rule after the PDP-BJP government ended and the article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday took oath as the legislator of the Union Territory Legislative Assembly in Kashmiri language as the elected legislators were administered oath by the pro-tem speaker Mubarik Gul.

Omar, who fiddles with speaking fluent Kashmiri, took oath in the regional Kashmiri language, surprising the legislators who cheered for him. Unlike his father, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar has struggled to speak in Kashmiri after he began his political career in 1998 at the age of 28 years old.

During the assembly elections, Omar began to spoke some Kashmiri words, however, he struggled to speak in the Kashmiri accent. His "meoun toop" (my cap) blooper in Ganderbal assembly segment on the day of his nomination filing went viral. Omar had removed his embroidered skull-cap in Ganderbal and urged the voters to respect his dignity and elect him to the assembly.

In his first speech in Jammu as chief minister , Omar spoke a Kashmiri word "mouklou" (ended) which also became viral. He spoke this word reminding the workers of his defeat in parliamentary elections against independent legislator Engineer Rashid.

The pro-tem speaker Mubarik Gul administered oath to the 90 legislators today in the Srinagar Legislative assembly complex, and the legislature saw this activity after six years during which Jammu and Kashmir was put under the president's rule after the PDP-BJP government ended and the article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAHOMAR ABDULLAH KASHMIRI OATHKASHMIRJAMMU KASHMIR ASSEMBLYOMAR ABDULLAH OATH IN KASHMIRI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.