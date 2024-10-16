ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah's Second Term Begins; 5 New Ministers Sworn In Amid Political Tensions

The oath-taking ceremony, attended by prominent INDIA Bloc leaders, took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with five ministers also sworn in alongside Abdullah.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 29 minutes ago

Updated : 11 minutes ago

The oath-taking ceremony, attended by prominent INDIA Bloc leaders, took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre, with five ministers also sworn in alongside Abdullah.
Omar Abdullah (PTI)

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking the first elected government in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

This is Abdullah's second term as the Chief Minister. He previously served from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state. Abdullah is also the third generation of the Abdullah family to hold the position, following his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah.

Alongside Abdullah, five ministers took oaths: Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma. Itoo and Dar represent the Kashmir valley, while Rana, Choudhar, and Sharma hail from the Jammu region.

Notably, the Congress party announced it would join the Council of Ministers for the time being. Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of restored statehood, which influenced the party's decision.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by a host of leaders from the INDIA Bloc, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Left leaders Prakash Karat and D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP's Supriya Sule. People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was also present.

Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference (NC) Legislature Party following the party's success in the recent elections, where it won 42 out of 90 seats.

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, marking the first elected government in the Union territory since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The oath of office and secrecy was administered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

This is Abdullah's second term as the Chief Minister. He previously served from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state. Abdullah is also the third generation of the Abdullah family to hold the position, following his grandfather Sheikh Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah.

Alongside Abdullah, five ministers took oaths: Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma. Itoo and Dar represent the Kashmir valley, while Rana, Choudhar, and Sharma hail from the Jammu region.

Notably, the Congress party announced it would join the Council of Ministers for the time being. Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of restored statehood, which influenced the party's decision.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by a host of leaders from the INDIA Bloc, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Left leaders Prakash Karat and D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP's Supriya Sule. People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti was also present.

Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Conference (NC) Legislature Party following the party's success in the recent elections, where it won 42 out of 90 seats.

Last Updated : 11 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OMAR ABDULLAH SWORN INJAMMU KASHMIR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONOMAR ABDULLAH JK CM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.