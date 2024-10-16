Omar Abdullah Swearing-in LIVE: Jammu And Kashmir Union Territory To Get Its First CM Today

J&K Swearing-in Live | Omar Offers Floral Tributes To Late Grandfather

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah, Wednesday morning offered floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of his grandfather and “Sher-e-Kashmir” Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, near Srinagar's Hazratbal Dargah. Sheikh was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India and later became the state's chief minister.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Omar said, "I came as a grandson just to place flowers on the grave of my grandfather and grandmother. But more importantly, I came to Dargah Sharif Hazratbal just to offer a silent prayer to ask almighty Allah to give me the strength to live up to the expectations of people. Jammu and Kashmir has gone through an extremely difficult time. People have enormous expectations and our challenge is to live up to those expectations."