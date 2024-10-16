ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Swearing-in LIVE: Jammu And Kashmir Union Territory To Get Its First CM Today

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

Updated : 4 minutes ago

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah speaks during a meeting of party MLAs following the party's win in the J&K Assembly elections, at party headquarters in Srinagar on Oct 10.
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah speaks during a meeting of party MLAs following the party's win in the J&K Assembly elections, at party headquarters in Srinagar on Oct 10. (ANI)

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir today following his party's victory in the recently held maiden assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370.

Preparations have been completed for the oath ceremony of the chief minister and his council of ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake where Omar is set to take oath along with his ministers at 11:30 am today. J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Omar and his ministers.

Security has been tightened around the venue of the swearing-in ceremony since a lot of VVIPs are attending the event. Omar was unanimously elected the leader of the NC Legislature Party on October 10, setting the stage for his second term as chief minister. His first term, from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, was also under an NC-Congress coalition government.

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats that went to the poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly -- five members are to be nominated by the LG.

10:13 AM, 16 Oct 2024 (IST)

J&K Swearing-in Live | Omar Offers Floral Tributes To Late Grandfather

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Jammu and Kashmir CM-designate Omar Abdullah, Wednesday morning offered floral tributes at the Mazar-e-Anwar of his grandfather and “Sher-e-Kashmir” Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, near Srinagar's Hazratbal Dargah. Sheikh was the first Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India and later became the state's chief minister.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Omar said, "I came as a grandson just to place flowers on the grave of my grandfather and grandmother. But more importantly, I came to Dargah Sharif Hazratbal just to offer a silent prayer to ask almighty Allah to give me the strength to live up to the expectations of people. Jammu and Kashmir has gone through an extremely difficult time. People have enormous expectations and our challenge is to live up to those expectations."

10:03 AM, 16 Oct 2024 (IST)

J&K Swearing-in Live | Being A CM Of Union Territory Has Its Challenges: Omar Abdullah Ahead Of Oath-taking ceremony

Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he "looks forward" to working in cooperation with the government of India but being the CM of a Union Territory has its own challenges.

Speaking to ANI, Omar reiterated on statehood status to Jammu and Kashmir. "I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I'll be the first chief minister of the Union territory of J-K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I'm quite happy about. Being a CM of a Union Territory is a different matter altogether. It has its own challenges. I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with the government of India to resolve the people's problems. The best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J-K," Omar said.

J&K UT CM Designate Omar Abdullah ahead of his oath taking ceremony at SKICC Srinagar on Wednesday.
J&K UT CM Designate Omar Abdullah ahead of his oath taking ceremony at SKICC Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

9:54 AM, 16 Oct 2024 (IST)

Omar Abdullah Swearing-in LIVE | Congress Legislators Won't Take Oath Today As Mark Of Protest For Statehood: G A Mir

Congress legislative party leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that none of the six Congress legislators will take oath today before Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as a mark of "protest" for the restoration of the statehood. ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat spoke to the Congress leader at SKICC hours before the swearing-in ceremony. Read On...

9:36 AM, 16 Oct 2024 (IST)

Omar Abdullah Swearing-in LIVE | SKICC Decked Up: Know Who All Are Attending The Ceremony

The stage is set for National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah to take oath as the first chief minister of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory here at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

SKICC has been fortified with security arrangements as the major event is attended by Congress leader and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Malikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) leader Prakash Karat, Nationalist Congress Party of Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) leader Supriya Sule, Davidra Munetra Kazagham(DMK) leader Kanimozi and other leaders who represent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress

All these dignitaries arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday evening as guests for the swearing-in ceremony. Officials have made all the preparations for swearing in of Omar Abdullah and his other ministers. The oath ceremony will be held at 11.30 am here in SKICC.

9:19 AM, 16 Oct 2024 (IST)

J&K Swearing-in Live: Why Omar Abdullah's New Role Will Be Nothing Like His Last Term As J&K CM?

For Omar Abdullah, taking oath as the first chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is going to be a defining moment in his political career. The junior Abdullah is set to take over the reins of the erstwhile state in a system which has already clipped the wings he once proudly fluttered as he took over the reins of the state for the first time in January 2009.

It is also the first time, the home department, which controls the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be out of his domain, leaving him with negligible powers over significant security issues in the border state. ETV Bharat's Moazum Mohammad decodes Omar's new role here.

TAGGED:

