Omar Abdullah Swearing-In: Know The Likely Ministers In His Cabinet

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President Farooq Abdullah, Party vice president Omar Abdullah and party MLAs pose for a group picture following the party's win in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar ( ANI )

Srinagar: As the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory is set to see its first elected government being sworn in on Wednesday, the chief minister designate, Omar Abdullah, and his cabinet will be taking oath in the city's Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal Lake.

The National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah was invited by the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday to administer the oath to him and his cabinet.

"I am pleased to invite you to form and lead the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. As separately settled, I shall administer Oath of Office and Secrecy to you, and to those recommended by you for induction as members of your Council of Ministers, at SKICC, Srinagar on 16 October, 2024 at 11:30 am," Sinha said in the letter, which the LG's principal secretary Dr. Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, handed over to the CM designate.

Omar will have a support of 55 legislators which will make the government stable and strong. Besides the NC's 42 legislators Omar's government will have the support of six Congress legislators, five independents who extended support to NC and one each legislator from CPI (M) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Truncated Cabinet Post-Article 370 Abrogation

However, Omar's cabinet will be truncated and small as per the J&K reorganisation Act implemented post-Article 370 abrogation on August 5, 2019 . The Act says that council of ministers have to be 10 percent of the total members of the legislative assembly, which means that besides being the chief minister himself, Omar's cabinet will have eight ministers. Given the small number of the ministers, Omar has little and hard choice to make in the cabinet from his party and the allies.

A senior leader in the NC told ETV Bharat said that the list will be finalised by Tuesday evening and all the regions of Kashmir, Jammu, Pir Panjal and Chenab valley will be given voice and representation as has been declared the CM designate himself.