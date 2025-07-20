Omar Abdullah Seeks MEA’s Help For Safe Return Of Jammu Kashmir Man Abducted In Niger

Jammu: The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, has expressed deep concern over the alleged abduction of Ramban resident Ranjit Singh in the West African country of Niger. He has also sought the intervention of the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, for Ranjit's safe return.

“Chief Minister has expressed concern over the abduction of Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Ramban, in Niger. He urges the Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar and @MEAIndia to urgently intervene to secure Ranjeet’s safe and swift return,” his office wrote on X.

A skilled technician, Ranjit had been working in a private construction company in Niger for the past year. On July 17, the family received information that he was abducted while going on a work assignment near Niger’s capital, Niamey. Since then, there has been no trace of him.

Ranjit’s wife, Sheela Devi, who is in deep distress, also appealed to the government for his safe return at the earliest. "My husband went out only for the better education of his children and to bear household expenses. I appeal to the Government of India with folded hands to bring my husband back. We are living in fear every moment,” she said.

She has also written to the district administration and local representatives for help. Her two young children, aged 11 and 7, have been repeatedly praying for their father's return. “We want our father back,” the elder son told the media while crying.

This is not the first time that Indian citizens have been subjected to such a situation in African countries, where the security situation is uncertain and armed groups are active.

On the other hand, the MEA has also taken note of the matter and confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Niger is in constant touch with the local authorities, and all possible efforts are being made to trace Ranjit.