Omar Abdullah Recalls 'Fax Fiasco', Says: 'Tried To Form a Government via Fax — The Machine Had Other Plans'

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while enjoying the excitement of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match on Saturday here, couldn't resist drawing parallels between the thrill of the game and a notorious moment in J&K's political history.

Speaking on the sidelines of the game, he humorously recalled the 2018 political "fax fiasco" when a malfunctioning fax machine derailed attempts to form a government.

"We tried to form a government via fax, but the machine had other plans," Omar quipped, as he praised the cricket action unfolding at the Bakshi Stadium.

"This is good that Srinagar is witnessing such cricket matches, especially under lights," Omar said.

"The excitement in the stands was incredible, with people clapping and whistling at every shot. Yesterday, the stadium was jam-packed, though today the crowd was slightly smaller. This kind of exposure is great for our local sportspersons, and I hope that in the coming days, our children will also play these kinds of matches here," said Omar, who is the Vice President of the National Conference.

Omar spoke fondly of the game and some of his favourite players. "I don't play golf, but I watch my father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, play. In cricket, I've always admired legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan. Among the current players, Virat Kohli stands out."

"My heart fills with joy watching how they play," he said and lauded Irfan Pathan's half-century, which the southpaw hit today.