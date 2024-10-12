Omar Abdullah Recalls 'Fax Fiasco', Says: 'Tried To Form a Government via Fax — The Machine Had Other Plans'

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, while enjoying the excitement of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) match on Saturday here, couldn't resist drawing parallels between the thrill of the game and a notorious moment in J&K's political history.
Speaking on the sidelines of the game, he humorously recalled the 2018 political "fax fiasco" when a malfunctioning fax machine derailed attempts to form a government.
"We tried to form a government via fax, but the machine had other plans," Omar quipped, as he praised the cricket action unfolding at the Bakshi Stadium.
"This is good that Srinagar is witnessing such cricket matches, especially under lights," Omar said.
"The excitement in the stands was incredible, with people clapping and whistling at every shot. Yesterday, the stadium was jam-packed, though today the crowd was slightly smaller. This kind of exposure is great for our local sportspersons, and I hope that in the coming days, our children will also play these kinds of matches here," said Omar, who is the Vice President of the National Conference.
Omar spoke fondly of the game and some of his favourite players. "I don't play golf, but I watch my father, Dr. Farooq Abdullah, play. In cricket, I've always admired legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, and Yusuf Pathan. Among the current players, Virat Kohli stands out."
"My heart fills with joy watching how they play," he said and lauded Irfan Pathan's half-century, which the southpaw hit today.
"Their team was in a tough spot, but the Pathan brothers brought them to a decent total. Someone has to lose, just like in elections — one wins, and another loses. The same happened in the match," he quipped.
When asked about the possibility of Srinagar hosting IPL or international cricket matches, Omar highlighted the need for better infrastructure.
"We have to improve our facilities. It wasn't easy to get the LLC matches here, and making the pitch was a challenge. Our Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium needs lights so that day-and-night matches can happen. Once that's done, we can approach the BCCI for IPL or international fixtures," he said.
In a shift from sports to politics, Omar humorously referenced the 2018 "fax machine fiasco" while discussing government formation.
He said, "We once tried to form a government via fax, but the fax machine didn't work. If you expect us to run a government through a fax, it won't end well. There's a procedure to follow for ending the President's Rule. Cabinet notes are important, and all formalities will be completed by Monday. With the Almighty's will, we will take the oath on Wednesday."
Omar's remarks harkened back to November 2018, when the then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, claiming that a state holiday had prevented his office from receiving a critical fax from Mehbooba Mufti, who had been trying to form a coalition government.
Omar had been one of the first to challenge Malik’s explanation, questioning how the Assembly could be dissolved if the fax was never received. The incident quickly became fodder for political satire, with Omar joking that the fax machine at Raj Bhavan was "one-way" and Mehbooba posting a meme of a skeleton, captioned "Meanwhile, those awaiting a response."