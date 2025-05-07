Nobody Wants This Situation To Escalate Into War, Says Omar; Slams Pakistan For Targeting Civilian Population In Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Wednesday that India, while carrying out 'Operation Sindoor', has used its right to respond in an "appropriate and proportional way", but Pakistan has "gone out of its way" to target the civilian population in J&K.

Speaking to the media this morning, Omar said nobody, "including those in the central government", wants this situation to escalate into war. He confirmed that there were reports of civilian casualties and injuries from Poonch due to Pakistan's shelling, and that his government was taking an assessment of the situation.

While Omar did not specify the number of casualties, officials confirmed that at least seven civilians were killed and 38 others injured in overnight heavy firing and shelling by the Pakistan military across the Line of Control and International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the inhuman and barbaric murder of 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam, it was expected that India would use its right to respond in an appropriate and proportional way. I think the government of India, the Indian defence forces have ensured that no military and civilian targets were hit in Pakistan. They have only hit terror bases and launch pads," he said.

"Unfortunately, the response has been anything but proportionate. Pakistan, as reports are coming in, has gone out of its way to target civilian populations. I just had a video conference with all the district collectors along the border and the LoC and took stock of the situation. We are dealing with the situation as it develops," he said.

On civilian casualties in the border district of Poonch, Omar said there are some reports of casualties and injuries, and he is taking an assessment of the situation there, especially the preparedness in hospitals.

"Shelling is ongoing...we are abreast with the situation. I have asked the finance department to release contingency fund to all the DCs of Jammu and Kashmir, and with an additional amount to DCs of border districts," he said.

Omar slammed Pakistan while referring to the April 22 Pahalgam attack. "We are in this situation because of them (Pakistan)...If they had not targeted our innocent civilians in Pahalgam, we would not have been here. This ceasefire had held for several years. J&K was relatively peaceful. We were seeing a good tourist season, which is important for our economy...They are the reason why we are in this mess," he said.

The J&K CM said nobody, including those in the central government, wants this situation to escalate into war. "I don't want a war. Nobody wants a war. I don't think there is anyone in the government of India who wants this situation to escalate into war. Remember, we have responded to a provocation. Now it is for Pakistan to realise that our response was limited to what happened to us in Pahalgam," he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the government was fully prepared to deal with any eventuality arising out of heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan. Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," the LG said on his official handle on X.

Sinha said he has directed the deputy commissioners to shift villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensure boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. "We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!" he added.

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke. In the wake of the missile strikes, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in several border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.