ETV Bharat / bharat

Authorities Should Fulfil Responsibility On Security: Omar Abdullah After Pahalgam Terror Attack

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said the authorities responsible for the security of the Union Territory should fulfil their responsibilities, and his government will stand with them.

The law and order falls under the direct control of the Union Home Ministry. "The administration responsible for the security should fulfil their responsibilities. Whatever help they need, we will stand with them," he said ahead of the All-Party Meeting (APM).

Abdullah has called an APM today in Srinagar after the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack. 26 people were killed and over a dozen injured in the offsite destination that is six kilometres from Pahalgam town. The meadow is non-motorable and is accessible by ponies and all-terrain Bikes.

Abdullah, who is the leader of the ruling National Conference (NC), also lauded the Kashmiris who carried the injured on their backs and ferried them to the hospital for treatment from Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, where the terrorists carried out the attack on April 22.