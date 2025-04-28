Curse Be On Me If I Ask For Statehood Now: Omar Abdullah To Special Assembly Session On Pahalgam Attack

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday lauded the people of the union territory for showing a united face against terrorism following the Pahalgam attack. He told the legislative assembly that spontaneous expression of grief and condemnation across Kashmir marked “the beginning of the end of terrorism” in the region.

Addressing a special session of the house, Omar said, “This is the time to stay united and take this opportunity to eliminate terrorism with the help of people. Sajad (MLA Handwara Sajad Lone) has rightly said that by gun we can control terrorism, but it can be defeated only with the support of the people.”

“The abrupt response of people of Jammu and Kashmir to come out and denounce the act by holding protest demonstrations, candlelight marches and unequivocally condemn it was not orchestrated. They didn't come out on anybody's call, and we also joined them,” he said. “We know that for the first time, a two-minute silence was observed in Jamia Masjid Srinagar, and what that means,” he added.

The special session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly today passed a resolution condemning the killings of 25 tourists and one horse puller, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam.

The resolution moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary was passed with a voice vote by all 88 members of the House. An Obituary reference was also brought in the House by the Speaker, and on the request of members and the chief minister, the names of all 26 people were included in the reference.

The CM had all the praise for Syed Adil of Hapatnar, Pahalgam, who laid down his life while fighting the terrorists to save tourists. “Everybody fears for his life, and it is not easy to stand in front of the guns. But Syed Adil Hussain Shah, without caring for his life, saved tourists. Now, stories of other locals who have saved tourists then are coming out, which describe the hospitality of we Kashmiris,” he said.

The chief minister said that this is not the time to do politics and seek statehood. “It will be a curse on me if I take this opportunity to seek statehood from the Government of India. We will get ample opportunities in the future to ask for it, and this is not the time to do politics, for business rules or seek statehood,” Omar said, and told members not to thump the desks.

“The only thing which we need is to condemn this act of terror and express sympathy with the bereaved families,” he said.

Omar said that while meeting the kin of victims in the police control room in Srinagar, they asked him what their mistake was, and he had no words to answer them. “After 21 years, such an attack has happened, and the entire country has come under attack. As tourism minister, these tourists came here on my invitation, some to spend their vacations and some to enjoy their honeymoon. But I couldn't safeguard them,” he added.