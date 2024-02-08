INDIA Alliance is Very weak; Modi 3.0 is Very Possible: Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticised the INDIA alliance, stating the opposition is weak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a strong chance of consolidating his position after the Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Thursday slammed the INDIA alliance, raising questions on its potential.

Abdullah also expressed confidence that the possibility of Narendra Modi's third term is high.

"Modi 3.0 is very possible this time," Abdullah said.

Abdullah's 'confession' comes in the wake of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shifting loyalty to NDA preceded by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's decision to snap ties with Congress in West Bengal.

Banerjee had also taken jibes at the Grand Old Party stating that it may not be able to muster even 40 seats on its own.

The National Conference Abdullah represents is part of the conglomerate that is reeling in contradictions and a plethora of aspirations.

This was preceded by her decision to walk out on the alliance with the Congress in West Bengal much to the dismay of the Grand Old Party struggling to hold fort.

However, Abdullah refused to solely blame the Congress for the alliance's failure to stay united.

In fact it is pertinent to mention that recently there were stories doing the rounds that the Congress could contest all the seats in Jammu & Kashmir alone. And now with Abdullah spelling doubts on the future of the alliance, all is certainly not well with the amalgam.

