'Being CM of Union Territory Has Its Own Challenges...': Omar Abdullah Ahead of His Oath-Taking Ceremony

Srinagar: Ahead of his oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday that he "looks forward" to working in cooperation with the government of India but being the CM of a Union Territory has its own challenges.

While talking to ANI, Omar reiterated on statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "I have some strange distinctions. I was the last chief minister to serve a full six-year term. Now I'll be the first chief minister of the Union territory of J-K. The last distinction, as in the one of serving six years, I'm quite happy about."

"Being a CM of a Union Territory is a different matter altogether. It has its own challenges. I hope that the status of a union territory is a temporary one. We look forward to working in cooperation with the government of India to resolve the people's problems and the best way to do that would be to start by restoring statehood to J-K," Omar Abdullah added.

Further, he asserted that the people of J-K have gone through difficult times and they have many expectations from this government.

He said, "Jammu Kashmir has gone through difficult times. People have many expectations and our challenge is to live up to them. We have a lot to do. We have to give people the hope that this is their government and they will be heard. They were not been heard for the last 5-6 years. It will be our responsibility to listen to them and act on it."

Omar Abdullah is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar today.