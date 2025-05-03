Omar Abdullah Meets PM Modi, Discusses Jammu Kashmir Situation Post-Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence here to discuss various issues, including the security situation in the region post-Pahalgam terror attack.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) posted about the development on the social media platform X.

While PMO posted pictures of the meeting, NC’s official Twitter handle claimed that CM Omar discussed various issues, including last week’s Pahalgam terror attack.

This is also the first meeting between the two leaders since the April 22 attack in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed and 17 others were injured.

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes, and the two leaders discussed various issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack, per officials.

This also comes amid growing tension between India and Pakistan, as the relationship between the two countries nosedived following the Pahalgam attack, following which India announced a series of strict measures. These included halting the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), closing the Attari Integrated checkpost, and reducing the High Commission’s staff.

In response, Pakistan also announced various measures, including the suspension of trade with India and the closure of its airspace for Indian planes. There were also reports of ceasefire violations along the border.

On April 29, the prime minister chaired a key security meeting in which he said that the armed forces have full operational freedom to determine the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

“It is our national resolve to deliver a crushing blow to terrorism,” he had said. “They (armed forces) have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” he added.