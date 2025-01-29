ETV Bharat / bharat

Omar Abdullah Led J&K Govt Running On Empty Coffers; Liabilities Pile Up As Financial Year Nears Closure

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir's financial liabilities have increased so much that the chief minister Omar Abdullah was compelled to say that the coffers of his treasuries were empty. The empty coffers have put the contractors, pensioners, retired employees and public into dire straits as they find it hard to run their daily chores.

Omar in an interview to a news channel admitted that the financial situation of the UT was dire but hoped that the Government of India will bail out his government.

"From the situation of the last 35 years, our financial situation has not been good. However, the Government of India has supported previous governments and the LG administration also,” he said.

Omar said the treasuries of the Union Territory were empty and it was very difficult for his government to pay salaries and pensions. "For development, there are not many hindrances in funding. But for paying salaries and pensions, filling the gap becomes very difficult for us when coffers are empty," he said.

The situation has become more urgent and grave for redressal as only two months are left in the ongoing financial year 2024-2025. Official sources told ETV Bharat the liabilities of the government towards contractors, pensioners and General Provident fund of retired employees are piling up due to dry treasuries.

"The government owes more than 3000 crore rupees to the contractors, 1000 crore as GP Fund and other benefits to the retired employees. In the development sector, out of more than 40 thousand crores, only 50 percent funds have been released yet by the centre. The central government must have released 90 percent of the funds till now for the Capex budget so that the pace of development work and projects could have increased," an official in the finance department told ETV Bharat.

Jammu and Kashmir Central Contractors Coordination Committee general secretary, Farooq Dar, told ETV Bharat that out of the Rs. 1.18 lakh crore budget for the financial year, approximately Rs. 22,600 crore had been allocated for developmental works, but 40% of these funds will lapse due to time constraints and sluggish, inefficiency of officers and additional charges in the engineering departments.

Faced with dire financial situation, Omar rushed to New Delhi on January 6 where he met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought additional financial support to the UT to clear liabilities from the last financial year (2023-2024), which have mounted to Rs 10,000- Rs 12,000 crore.

"The Prime Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister have assured us of more financial support," Omar said, hoping to get it soon to decrease his government's financial burden.

Opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is targeting the Omar-led government for the "severe cash crunch" in government treasuries, and said the crisis is leaving contractors, government employees, and pensioners in dire financial straits.