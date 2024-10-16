Omar Abdullah's Government Must Fulfill People's Mandate Now: BJP

Srinagar: The BJP on Wednesday said that the newly sworn Jammu and Kashmir government led by National Conference leader Omar Abdullah must now fulfil the people's mandate.

Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony here on Wednesday. He was administered the oath of office by Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha.

Senior BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabj said that now it becomes the responsibility of the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir to take care of the mandate given by the people and fulfil the promises that they have made to the masses.

On the appointment of Surinder Kumar Choudhary as Deputy Chief Minister, Derakhshan said that the Jammu region will also get representation because it is important in government formation that the people of these regions should participate equally in the process of development.

She said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is favourable now and incidents of stone pelting, protests and strike calls have ended. "In such a situation, the newly elected government needs to focus on the development of Jammu and Kashmir."

BJP leader Altaf Thakur said that the Congress and the National Conference fought the Assembly elections in alliance and they are also allies in government formation. He said that after the decisive defeat in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Jammu, Congress is yet to recover from the shock and to hide her failure, it has distanced itself from the Cabinet by issuing a narrative of state-level restoration.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said that he had promised that he wouldn't let the Jammu people feel that they have no representation in the government and in today’s swearing-in ceremony, he has fulfilled his promise.

"I fulfilled my promise by choosing Deputy Chief Minister from Jammu. I had promised that the Jammu people should not feel that they are not part of the government. A Deputy CM from Jammu is a clear message to Jammu people that we are going to take them along," said Omar.