'No Green Corridor When I Move Anywhere On Road': Omar Abdullah's First Order To Police After Taking Oath As J&K Chief Minister

Srinagar: In his first order after being sworn in as the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that he was doing away with the traditional 'green corridor' or traffic stoppage during VIP movement on the road in order to minimize public invonvenience.

The newly sworn in CM also urged his cabinet colleagues to avoid “stick waving or aggressive gestures” as a people-friendly conduct.

Taking to X after being sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, Omar wrote, "I have spoken to the DG Jammu and Kashmir police that there is to be no 'green corridor' or traffic stoppage when I move anywhere by road. I have instructed him to minimize public inconvenience and the use of sirens is to be minimal."

He further added, "The use of any stick waving or aggressive gestures is to be totally avoided. I'm asking my cabinet colleagues to follow the same example. In everything, our conduct must be people-friendly. We are here to serve the people & not to inconvenience them."

Omar's comments come in view of the challenges faced by locals during the movements of VIPs, including the Lieutenant Governor J&K and bureaucrats, which often involved significant security measures along highways.

It can be recalled that in June this year, Omar's own party leader and noted oncologist, Dr Sameer Kaul had alleged that he was thrashed by traffic police in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital Srinagar during the convoy movement of LG Manoj Sinha. Police had accused Kaul of entering the wrong tube and assaulting on duty cops during the LG's convoy movement.