Omar Abdullah Elected NC legislature party leader; To Take Oath As J&K CM Soon

Srinagar: Omar Abdullah was unanimously elected as leader of the National Conference legislature party on Thursday, clearing the decks for him to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He will take the oath of office soon with the support of Congress support.

This was decided by the party meeting held at the party’s headquarters at Nawa-e-Subha Complex, Srinagar, to propose and elect the leader of the party as the chief ministerial candidate for the government. It was chaired by NC President Farooq Abdullah while all the elected legislators of the NC, including Vice President Omar Abdullah, participated in the forum.

On October 8, Farooq announced that Omar would be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. This coincided with the declaration of the assembly election results, which saw NC secure a landslide victory in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the CM and his cabinet will in all likelihood take oath on Sunday or Monday. He won assembly elections from two constituencies, Budgam and Ganderbal, and is set to become the Chief Minister.

This is after nearly a decade since the elections the Union territory saw assembly elections, in which the NC got a popular mandate.

The NC and Congress alliance won 48 seats, mostly from the Muslim-populated districts of the Valley and Pirpanjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch, while the Jammu districts elected 29 legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).