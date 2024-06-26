Om Birla Vs K Suresh: NDA-INDIA Rivalry On Cards As Protagonists Poised For Big Fight Over Speaker Post Today

New Delhi: In a rare occurrence marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha session, a contest for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is set to unfold on Wednesday, pitting NDA's Om Birla against INDIA's K Suresh. This election, breaking the decades-long tradition of consensus, was necessitated due to the inability of the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA opposition to reach an agreement.

Prior to this, the election for Lok Sabha Speaker has happened only three times in the past history; 1952, 1967 and 1976.

Om Birla, a seasoned parliamentarian and three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan, represents the NDA candidate. He previously served as the Speaker during the 17th Lok Sabha. His contender, K Suresh, hailing from Kerala's Mavelikara constituency, is a veteran eight-term parliamentarian and currently the longest-serving member in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Both the BJP and Congress have issued three-line whips mandating the presence of their members during the session, signalling the significance and intensity of today's election. The process unfolds amidst a backdrop of political manoeuvring, with the NDA commanding a clear majority of 293 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha, while the INDIA bloc holds 234 seats.

The genesis of the electoral contest emerged from the opposition's demand for the Deputy Speaker's position in exchange for their support to the NDA's nominee for Speaker. Despite efforts by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to broker a deal ensuring opposition representation in the Deputy Speaker role, the impasse persisted, leading to Wednesday's contest.

Rahul Gandhi said, "We have said to Rajnath Singh that we will support their Speaker (candidate) but the convention is that the post of Deputy Speaker is given to the Opposition."

This session, pivotal for its procedural milestones, also includes President Murmu's scheduled address to a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 27.

The Lok Sabha, which convened on June 24, is slated to conclude on July 3, primarily focusing on the oath-taking of newly elected members. Simultaneously, the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27, aligning with the Lok Sabha's timeline.