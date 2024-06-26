Om Birla Vs K Suresh: NDA-INDIA Rivalry On Cards As Protagonists Poised For Big Fight Over Speaker Post Today

New Delhi: In a rare occurrence marking the commencement of the 18th Lok Sabha session, a contest for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is set to unfold on Wednesday, pitting NDA's Om Birla against INDIA's K Suresh. This election, breaking the decades-long tradition of consensus, was necessitated due to the inability of the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA opposition to reach an agreement.
Prior to this, the election for Lok Sabha Speaker has happened only three times in the past history; 1952, 1967 and 1976.
Om Birla, a seasoned parliamentarian and three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan, represents the NDA candidate. He previously served as the Speaker during the 17th Lok Sabha. His contender, K Suresh, hailing from Kerala's Mavelikara constituency, is a veteran eight-term parliamentarian and currently the longest-serving member in the 18th Lok Sabha.
Both the BJP and Congress have issued three-line whips mandating the presence of their members during the session, signalling the significance and intensity of today's election. The process unfolds amidst a backdrop of political manoeuvring, with the NDA commanding a clear majority of 293 seats out of the 543-member Lok Sabha, while the INDIA bloc holds 234 seats.