Ex-Jan Sangh MLA Bhulai Bhai Dies; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Kushinagar: One of the oldest BJP workers Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai, who was Bharatiya Jan Sangh MLA from then Naurangia seat passed away here on Friday. He was 111 years old.

He was elected as an MLA in 1974 on a Bharatiya Jan Sangh ticket. After the BJP was formed, he started working for the saffron party. Sources close to his family said that he was unwell since last Monday and breathed his last at his residence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath expressed grief over his demise.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted, "The demise of Narayanji, who made an invaluable contribution to politics and social service, is an irreparable loss. He has been among the oldest and hard-working workers of the BJP, whom we also know as Bhulai Bhai. His works related to public welfare will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his fans and family members. Om Shanti!"

During the COVID-19 period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to him and sought his blessings.

He joined Bharatiya Jan Sangh while he was pursuing an MA degree. He was inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay. He completed his M.Ed and started working as an education officer. However, he left his job in 1967 and joined politics.

He was also elected as an MLA on the ticket of the then Janata Party. He was imprisoned during the Emergency, which was imposed in the country from 1975-77.