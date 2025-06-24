Older Vehicle Fuel Ban In Delhi-NCR Set To Boost Auto Sales, Govt Revenue; Poor Bear The Brunt

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: A major fuel ban targeting older vehicles in Delhi-NCR is expected to deliver a massive financial boost to both the automobile industry and government tax revenues, but it also raises serious concerns for small businesses, informal workers, and middle-income families.

Delhi’s fuel ban on older vehicles is due to start from July 1, 2025. Under the new policy, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel at any petrol pump across the capital. Automated number-plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at fuel stations will enforce the rule by linking to the VAHAN database.

Ban Impact: Sales and Tax Growth

The ban will affect an estimated 1.8 million four-wheelers and 4.4 million two-wheelers in the National Capital Region (NCR), which extends beyond Delhi into key urban centres like Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

According to a report prepared by Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), if 1.8 million old vehicles are replaced by new cars with an average price of Rs 15 lakh each, the total turnover for the auto industry would amount to Rs 2.7 lakh crore (1.8 million x Rs 15 lakh). The Central government would collect approximately Rs 1,35,000 crore from GST and compensation cess (50% of ex-showroom price), while the Delhi state government would gain around Rs 42,187 crore from road tax and diesel surcharges.

Tax Calculation

The report further suggested that combined, this would generate a fiscal windfall of nearly Rs 1.77 lakh crore for the government. Thus, the replacement drive would deliver a dual benefit — a Rs 2.7 lakh crore boost for the automobile industry and Rs 1.77 lakh crore in fresh tax revenues for the Centre and Delhi state. Real values will be at least 50% higher as this data ignores the revenue to be collected on account of replacement of 4.4 million two-wheelers.

The government has justified the move on air quality grounds, rejecting calls to rely on existing Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, which officials say are outdated and easily manipulated.

Global Practice

In most major countries, there is generally no outright national ban on older vehicles based purely on age. Instead, governments use a mix of stricter emissions standards, roadworthiness checks, and economic disincentives to phase out old, high-polluting vehicles. In the United States, there is no federal age limit, but many states — particularly California — enforce stringent emissions inspections (such as the “Smog Check”), which makes it difficult for older vehicles to stay on the road unless they are very well maintained.

In Europe, while there is no uniform age ban, cities like London, Paris, and Berlin operate low-emission zones (LEZ) or ultra-low emission zones (ULEZ) that either ban or charge heavy fees on older diesel and petrol vehicles that do not meet the latest Euro standards. This has led to a gradual removal of old cars from urban areas. Germany requires all cars over three years old to pass rigorous roadworthiness and emissions tests (TÜV) every two years.

According to the report in India, by contrast, the blanket age-based ban will help the auto sector. With domestic car sales slowing — down 6.77% year-on-year in June 2024, and with full-year growth at a four-year low of just 4.2% — the ban will clearly drive replacement demand for new vehicles. Importers, too, will benefit. India’s recent free trade agreements (FTAs) have lowered tariffs on imported cars, making foreign brands more competitive.

Middle-class hit the hardest

Yet MSMEs, informal transporters, and many middle-class families will be hit the hardest. With no meaningful scrappage incentives and no clear options to transfer older vehicles outside NCR, owners may be forced to junk otherwise usable vehicles. A ₹5 lakh small diesel van used by a carpenter or trader may now be rendered worthless overnight.

Founder of GTRI Ajay Srivastava said that if India hopes to modernize its vehicle fleet without crushing the poor, it must adopt the best practices of Europe and the US — build rigorous, transparent emission-testing systems and phase in green zones rather than impose a blanket age cut-off.

The worry is that the Delhi experiment may soon be extended to other parts of the country, making it even more urgent to develop a fairer, more science-based approach. The debate over whether “old equals dirty” will now play out on Delhi’s roads, with wider national implications for both equity and environmental policy, added Ajay Srivastava.