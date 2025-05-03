Noida: 82 Deceased Persons 'Receiving' Welfare Pensions Even After Their Death

Noida: Shocking revelations have been made during the physical verification of old age, disabled persons and other social security pension schemes in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh. Several deceased persons are shown as still receiving these pensions long after their demise.

Till April 28, 5214 beneficiaries have been verified. Of them, 82 pensioners have died, but the pension amount is being deposited into their bank accounts every month. After noticing this, the District Magistrate has held a review meeting where he said that any kind of negligence or mistake in verification will not be forgiven.

DM Manish Kumar Verma held the review meeting with the Deputy District Magistrate, Municipal Bodies Officer and Block Development Officer in the Collectorate, in which the District Social Welfare Officer and various other officers presented the progress report of the verification work done so far in their respective areas. It is said in the progress report that there are 14,881 beneficiaries of National Old Age Pension in the district, and pension is being given to 4503 disabled and 15416 widows. The government is verifying all pension holders and identifying dead and ineligible pension holders.

At the review meeting, DM Manish Kumar Verma said that no eligible person should be deprived of the benefits of the pension scheme, and no ineligible person should be able to take unfair advantage of it. The District Magistrate said that the verification work should be completed within the stipulated time limit. He also said that if any irregularity or discrepancy is found in the verification at any level, then the personal responsibility of the concerned officer will be fixed, and action will be taken as required.

District Social Welfare Officer Satish Kumar said that after finding out the names of the deceased pension holders, the officials of the District Social Welfare Department have sought information from the bank. An enquiry is going on to find out whether the pension amount has been withdrawn from the bank even after the death of the pension holder, or if it is still there in the account. Also, it is being probed whether the family members had informed the bank about this or not.