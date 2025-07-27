ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil-Theft Racket Busted In Haryana; One Held, Search On For Two

The accused, Devendra Rathi, told police during interrogation that secret digging of a tunnel to steal oil has been going on in Lohari Ragho village.

The secret tunnel dug in a land at Lohari Ragho village. (R) Devendra Rathi after his arrest.
The secret tunnel dug in a land at Lohari Ragho village. (R) Devendra Rathi after his arrest.
July 27, 2025

Hisar: A conspiracy to steal oil by digging a tunnel under the pipeline of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) came to light ear Haibatpur Road T-point in Lohari Ragho village of Narnaund subdivision of Haryana's Hisar after a man was arrested in a joint action by the Rajasthan and Haryana police.

The accused, Devendra Rathi of Sakhol village under Bahadurgarh tehsil, told during interrogation that secret digging of a tunnel to steal oil has been going on in Lohari Ragho village. Following this, a team of Narnaud Police, led by DSP Shiv Bhardwaj of Rajasthan Police, raided the location, which unveiled a deep curved tunnel. However, the accused fled the spot.

Investigation revealed that the accused, Arjun alias Tony and Golu, residents of Hansi, had taken one acre of land, just 100 feet away from the oil pipeline, on lease in Lohari Ragho. On paper, this land was being used for a block-making factory, but in reality, a plan was being hatched to reach the oil pipeline of HPCL by digging a deep tunnel. The police are now studying the footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to get further clues about the duo.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the oil-theft racket was functioning in an organised manner, and police suspect that the gang has carried out similar thefts at many places

"Those who tamper with national assets like oil pipelines will not be spared at any cost. The matter is being thoroughly investigated," Narnaund police station in-charge Balwan Singh said.

