ETV Bharat / bharat

Oil Ministry Invites Applications For BPCL Top Job

New Delhi: The Oil Ministry has invited applications for the post of chairman and managing director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), over six months after a search-cum-selection committee was constituted to identify a suitable candidate for the top job.

The ministry in a post on its website invited applications for the top job at India's second-largest state-owned refinery by October 21. "Selection shall be through a search-cum-selection committee," it said.

Board-level appointments at public sector enterprises are typically made based on recommendations from the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the government’s official headhunter. PESB usually advertises vacancies months in advance, conducts interviews of shortlisted candidates, and forwards its recommendation to the government. The final appointment is made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after due vetting.

In case of BPCL, PESB interviewed a dozen candidates, including BPCL Director (Finance) Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta and its Director (Refineries) Sanjay Khanna, but found none suitable for the job.

It advised the administrative ministry "to choose an appropriate course of further action for selection, including the search-cum-selection committee," according to the February 1 notification of PESB.

On March 24, the ACC constituted a three-member search-cum-selection committee (SCSC) headed by PESB chairperson Mallika Srinivasan. Oil Secretary Pankaj Jain is the other member of the committee, while former chairman and managing director (CMD) of Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) MK Surana has been drawn on the panel as an outside expert of eminence, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Incumbent G Krishnakumar superannuated as CMD of BPCL on April 30 this year. Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries), was given the additional charge of CMD.