OGW Played Major Role During Sunday's Attack In Jammu And Kashmir: Intel Agencies

New Delhi: Security agencies probing the Ganderbal terror attack of Jammu and Kashmir have found the involvement of over-ground workers (OGW) of terrorist organisations who played a major role during Sunday’s attack.

Accordingly, the security agencies have chalked out strategies to identify those OGWs. "Inputs and investigation pointed out the involvement of OGW in the terror attack," said a senior official from an investigative agency.

As many as seven people including six construction workers and one doctor were killed when terrorists sprayed bullets at a nearby camp of the construction site on Sunday evening. Following the dastardly terror attack, India’s premier anti-terror agency, NIA has launched an investigation to find out the larger conspiracy behind it.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba claimed responsibility for the attack. A statement issued by the TRF claimed, "The attack targeted a construction site where a billion-dollar tunnel project, primarily intended for military transportation, is underway…we are closely monitoring several similar projects. We regret the collateral damage to local civilians."

"The State actors from across the border will always try to create disturbance when we initiate any projects along this western frontier. In this case too, they will try to conduct this kind of cowardly act," the official said on condition of anonymity.