ETV Bharat / bharat

OGW Held, Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized In Kulgam Raid

The arrested individual has been identified as Ubaid Khurshid, a resident of Thokerpura of Qaimoh in Kulgam.

OGW Held, Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized In Kulgam Raid
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 34 minutes ago

Srinagar: Security forces arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from him during a search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

According to sources, the recovery was made from Thokarpura Muhalla in Kulgam district. The arrested individual has been identified as Ubaid Khurshid, a resident of Thokerpura of Qaimoh in Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input, a joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by the Army and Jammu Kashmir Police at Thokarpura Mohallah, Qaimoh, Kulgam.

During the search, one suspected individual was apprehended along with recovery of 01xAK Rifle, 04xAK Magazines, 120xAK Rounds, 02xHand Grenades and other war-like stores. Further investigation by the Police is in progress.

Srinagar: Security forces arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from him during a search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

According to sources, the recovery was made from Thokarpura Muhalla in Kulgam district. The arrested individual has been identified as Ubaid Khurshid, a resident of Thokerpura of Qaimoh in Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input, a joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by the Army and Jammu Kashmir Police at Thokarpura Mohallah, Qaimoh, Kulgam.

During the search, one suspected individual was apprehended along with recovery of 01xAK Rifle, 04xAK Magazines, 120xAK Rounds, 02xHand Grenades and other war-like stores. Further investigation by the Police is in progress.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SRINAGAROGW HELD ARMS SEIZED IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.