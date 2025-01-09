OGW Held, Huge Cache Of Arms And Ammunition Seized In Kulgam Raid

Srinagar: Security forces arrested an Over Ground Worker (OGW) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from him during a search operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday.

According to sources, the recovery was made from Thokarpura Muhalla in Kulgam district. The arrested individual has been identified as Ubaid Khurshid, a resident of Thokerpura of Qaimoh in Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input, a joint Cordon & Search Operation was launched by the Army and Jammu Kashmir Police at Thokarpura Mohallah, Qaimoh, Kulgam.

During the search, one suspected individual was apprehended along with recovery of 01xAK Rifle, 04xAK Magazines, 120xAK Rounds, 02xHand Grenades and other war-like stores. Further investigation by the Police is in progress.