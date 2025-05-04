Often Praising, Bengal Man Bites Off And Swallows Wife's Nose

Shantipur: In a bizarre incident, a man bit off the nose of his wife who was asleep and ate it away, thinking it to be 'beautiful'. He used to admire his wife's nose all the time.

The matter is of the Berpara area of Ward Number 11 under the Shantipur Police Station in West Bengal's Nadia. The police have arrested Bapan Sheikh after a case was filed on the complaint of the victim's mother, Roshna Begaum.

Ashish Mijya, SP of Ranaghat Police District, said, "We have received a written complaint from the family. Based on that, an investigation was launched, and the accused was arrested. He was produced in court today (Sunday)."

According to local sources, the victim, Madhu Khatun, was married to Bapan of the Berpara area for nine years. The couple had a love marriage with an eight-year-old daughter. Bapan often praised Madhu's face occasionally, especially her nose.

Police said, on Friday, when Madhu was asleep, Bapan suddenly bit her nose off and swallowed it. Madhu woke up in extreme pain and tried to resist Bapan, who bit her finger.

Madhu said she somehow escaped from the clutches of Bapan and filed a written complaint against Bapan at the Shantipur Police Station along with her mother. Bapan was arrested on Saturday and was produced before the Ranaghat court on Sunday.

"My husband used to drink alcohol occasionally, and used to praise my face and nose. He used to say he would bite off my nose and eat it. That is what he did on Friday night. Since my face is beautiful, my husband also threatened to throw acid on me," Madhu said.

"My daughter was sleeping in the house when we heard her screaming. Reaching the house, we saw blood oozing from her nose and hands. When I tried to save her, Bapan started beating me. Had I known earlier that he was torturing Madhu so much, I would have brought her to me earlier. I want Bapan to be punished."