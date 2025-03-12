ETV Bharat / bharat

Offshore Job Fraud: 21 UP People Among Those Repatriated From Myanmar

Following their return, they were brought back to the Luknow Police Line, where a team of the Local Intelligence Unit interrogated them for four hours.

The returnees after their arrival in lucknow.
The returnees after their arrival in Lucknow. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

Updated : Mar 12, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Lucknow: Among the victims of job fraud who were rescued from Myanmar and repatriated to India by the Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 aircraft on Monday and Tuesday, 21 are from Uttar Pradesh.

They were taken from Sahibabad to the Luncknow Police Line, where a team of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) grilled them thoroughly.

Sources said that after their rescue, they were taken from the Myanmar-Thailand border to Mae Sot International Airport, from where they were flown to India.

On Monday, 266 men and 17 women were brought, while on Tuesday, 257 men returned. The district administration is constantly in touch with the Indian Embassy to get complete information about the rescued people.

Some youths from Gorakhpur and Pratapgarh said they were taken to Myanmar by flight from Bangkok with a promised monthly salary of Rs 30,000. But they were only given Rs 24,000 after being made to work from 9 am to 10 pm. Even the slightest mistake led to the deduction of wages.

They further said they were kept under house arrest. The gang included people from Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Gonda, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ambedkarnagar and Kanpur. It was told that people from about 35 countries are trapped in Myanmar.

During an interrogation in Sahibabad, the returnees were made to fill a detailed form, in which information like their name, address, age, joining date and process was recorded. About 10 to 11 people from Lucknow were trapped in Myanmar, apart from the people from Ballia and Kushinagar.

Sources said a sub-inspector and two constables reached Lucknow with these 21 people. After an interrogation that lasted for over four hours, all of them were sent to their homes.

Police and intelligence agencies are investigating the whole matter in depth to find out how these people were trapped and those behind the gang.

