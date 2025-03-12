ETV Bharat / bharat

Offshore Job Fraud: 21 UP People Among Those Repatriated From Myanmar

Lucknow: Among the victims of job fraud who were rescued from Myanmar and repatriated to India by the Indian Air Force's (IAF) C-17 aircraft on Monday and Tuesday, 21 are from Uttar Pradesh.

They were taken from Sahibabad to the Luncknow Police Line, where a team of the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) grilled them thoroughly.

Sources said that after their rescue, they were taken from the Myanmar-Thailand border to Mae Sot International Airport, from where they were flown to India.

On Monday, 266 men and 17 women were brought, while on Tuesday, 257 men returned. The district administration is constantly in touch with the Indian Embassy to get complete information about the rescued people.

Some youths from Gorakhpur and Pratapgarh said they were taken to Myanmar by flight from Bangkok with a promised monthly salary of Rs 30,000. But they were only given Rs 24,000 after being made to work from 9 am to 10 pm. Even the slightest mistake led to the deduction of wages.