ETV Bharat / bharat

Offline Day: 7,000 App Cabs, Bike Taxis To Go Off Kolkata Roads On February 27

Kolkata: About 7,000 bike taxis and app cabs will be off Kolkata roads on February 27 in demand of streamlining commercialisation and fixing fares. The 12-hour 'Offline Day' has been called by CITU-affiliated Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operators and Drivers Union.

App cabs and bike taxis have become an inextricable part of mass transport as their importance continues to grow in the transport of goods and public commutes. Therefore, daily commuters are likely to face tough times to reach their destination on time.

Union's general secretary Indrajit Ghosh said it's certain that commuters will face difficulties but cabbies are also in a fix as they are left with one month to get commercial permits, which is next to impossible. It's their only mode of earning and everyone is worried about the hefty fines which come into effect from April 1.

"The Union wants the government to fix cab fares annually as per the mandate of the Aggregate Law. Likewise, the fares for the current year should be Rs 25 per km for the non-AC cabs and Rs 30 per km for the AC ones. For bike taxis, it should be Rs 12 a km. Apart from this, the government has rolled out some commercial registration plates for bike taxis but the majority are yet to get those. Meanwhile, the government has also fixed the March 31 deadline for all bike taxis to be replaced with commercial registration plates. We, on behalf of the Union, also want the same as it will make the process easier," Ghosh said.

However, making the yellow number plate has created a bunch of confusion as despite making a beeline to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) every Tuesday, the drivers are facing harassment. They want the government to pay immediate attention to the matter.