K-CET Exam | Officers Who Denied Entry Into Exam Centres For Students Wearing ‘Janivars’ Will Be Punished: MC Sudhakar

Bengaluru: A day after some students were asked to remove their Janivars (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the CET examination centres in Bidar and Shivamogga, Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday condemned the incident and said action will be taken against officials ordered for removal of Janivars.

The Ministers also said that the Karnataka Government is mulling providing another chance for students to write the examination who missed it on Thursday. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) held the entrance examination to select candidates for admissions to professional courses.

"We have sought a report from the Executive Officer of the KEA. Once we get the report, legal action will be initiated against the erring officials," said M C Sudhakar. On providing another chance for students, who missed the examination, the Minister said that the government will decide on how these students can be helped after the report is submitted.

"I strongly condemn such incidents. Based on what we have observed in media reports, there are no legal provisions to issue such directions and no rules under the law that permit this action," Madhu Bangarappa said on X. "If such an incident has indeed occurred, despite this not being my department, and especially since it reportedly took place in my district, I have already spoken to the authority heads and have asked for stringent action in the matter," he added.