K-CET Exam | Officers Who Denied Entry Into Exam Centres For Students Wearing ‘Janivars’ Will Be Punished: MC Sudhakar

Bengaluru: A day after some students were asked to remove their Janivars (sacred thread worn by Brahmins) before entering the CET examination centres in Bidar and Shivamogga, Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday condemned the incident and said action will be taken against officials ordered for removal of Janivars.
The Ministers also said that the Karnataka Government is mulling providing another chance for students to write the examination who missed it on Thursday. The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) held the entrance examination to select candidates for admissions to professional courses.
"We have sought a report from the Executive Officer of the KEA. Once we get the report, legal action will be initiated against the erring officials," said M C Sudhakar. On providing another chance for students, who missed the examination, the Minister said that the government will decide on how these students can be helped after the report is submitted.
"I strongly condemn such incidents. Based on what we have observed in media reports, there are no legal provisions to issue such directions and no rules under the law that permit this action," Madhu Bangarappa said on X. "If such an incident has indeed occurred, despite this not being my department, and especially since it reportedly took place in my district, I have already spoken to the authority heads and have asked for stringent action in the matter," he added.
Suchivrat, a second PU student from Bidar, missed the Mathematics examination on Thursday after he was denied entry into the examination centre by the staff. However, after a backlash he was allowed to write the Biology paper held in the afternoon.
Suchivrat claimed he wrote the Physics and Chemistry papers a day before wearing Janivaar and nobody objected.
Taking note of the incident, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who is Bidar District In-Charge Minister, directed the Deputy Commissioner to get the incident probed by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner and submit a report in 24 hours.
In Shivamogga three students were reportedly stopped from entering the examination hall wearing Janivars. While two students followed the instruction, one student refused to remove the Janivara. However he was allowed to write the exam after a delay of a few minutes.