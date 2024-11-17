ETV Bharat / bharat

Office Of Profit: Govt Wants To Re-Enact Law On Disqualification Of MPs

New Delhi: The government plans to repeal a 65-year-old law which lays the ground for disqualification of MPs for holding office of profit and bring a new one which is in sync with present requirements.

The legislative department of the Union law ministry has floated the draft 'Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024' prepared on the lines of recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit (JCOP) then headed by Kalraj Mishra in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The proposed bill seeks to rationalise section 3 of the existing Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959 and to remove the negative list of offices provided in the schedule containing offices, the holders of which would incur disqualification.

It also proposes to remove the conflict between the existing Act and certain other statutes which have an express provision for not to incur disqualification.

The draft bill also proposes to omit section 4 of the existing law relating to "temporary suspension" of disqualification in certain cases, and in its place empower the central government to amend the schedule by issuing a notification.