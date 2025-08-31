ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Woman 'Gangraped' Inside Van After Job Offer Trap, Two Detained

Police have registered a case and detained two persons in connection so far, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

Odisha Woman 'Gangraped' Inside Van After Job Offer Trap, Two Detained
Udala Police Station In Odisha (ETV Bharat)
Mayurbhanj: A woman in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district was allegedly gangraped by five men inside a van on the Udala–Balasore state highway after they lured her with a job offer, police said.

According to Udala Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hrushikesh Naik, the incident took place on Saturday when the woman accompanied the accused with the hope of getting a job.

“The accused, along with another individual, reached the victim’s house in a van. From there, they picked the woman and promised her a job. On the way, three other accused joined them. After driving about 80 km from Bangiriposhi, they stopped at a roadside spot and raped the woman,” he said, citing a complaint.

Naik said that the victim started screaming when the men were forcing themselves on her. Fearing being caught, the accused pushed the woman out of the vehicle and fled from the spot. “She was rescued by the locals after they heard her cries. They also helped the woman reach her home,” SDPO said.

The officer said the victim narrated her ordeal to her family, prompting them to file a complaint at the Udala Police Station. A case has been registered, and a probe is currently underway.

“Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Udala Police Station under case number 356. Currently, two people have been detained. The investigation of the case is ongoing,” the SDPO Naik added.

