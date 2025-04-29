'She Has No Ties With Pakistan..,' Says Family After Woman Asked To Leave India

Balasore: A 72-year-old resident of Soro in the Balasore district of Odisha, Razia Sultana, and her family were devastated after she received a notice from the police to leave the country. The notice was issued after the Centre ordered all Pakistani citizens to leave India after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Sultana's family and neighbours were taken aback when she received the notice, as they pointed out that Sultana has no connection with Pakistan.

Son of Razia Sultan, SK Samiruddin, stated that she has no ties with Pakistan. He said, "My mother is around 70 now. She has a liver infection, problems in her kidneys, and there is also an issue with her spine. So I just want to request the (Union) government to conduct a proper investigation, her name and details should be cross-verified, and we should be given relief in this matter."

Sultana received the notice last week on 25th April. Neighbour of Razia, Prathmina Bibi, who has known her for 70 years, urged the Centre not to deport her, stating, she has no connection to Pakistan.

Bibi said, "She has no connection to Pakistan. She has nothing there. She was born and raised here, she was married here, her children were born here, she did her schooling here, and her ration card is from here. What does she even have in Pakistan? Nothing at all."

She added, "I want to tell the government that she has nothing to do with Pakistan. Her health is in a terrible condition. I request on her behalf... I urge on her behalf that please don't send her away from our country." Sultana's family claimed that she had all the necessary documents to prove her Indian citizenship and that she was born in India. Her late father had moved to Pakistan a few years after she was born and took citizenship there. (With PTI Inputs)