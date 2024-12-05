ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha, Uttar Pradesh And West Bengal Top Three States Observing Maximum Number Of Heatwaves Days: Centre

New Delhi: Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the top three states witnessing maximum number of heatwave days in 2024, the Centre said on Thursday.

Divulging the information in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Odisha observed 37 heatwave days in 2024 followed by Eastern UP 33, Western UP 32 and West Bengal 31. A total of 554 heatwave days were observed across the country this year as compared to 230 heatwave days observed in 2023 and 467 in 2022.

“India Meteorological Department (IMD), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the local health departments, has started a Heat Action Plan (HAP) in many parts of the country to forewarn about the heat waves and also advise action to be taken during such occasions. NDMA has also developed guidelines to be followed to mitigate the impact of heatwaves on labourers,” Singh said.

He said that the heatwave forecast and warning information by IMD are provided to all the stakeholders, including ministries of the Union Government, State Governments, and local Government bodies.

“IMD issues various outlooks/forecasts/warnings for the public and disaster management authorities to prepare for extreme weather events, including heatwaves. While issuing the alert, a suitable color code is used to highlight the impact of the severe weather expected and signal disaster management about the course of action to be taken regarding an impending disaster weather event,” Singh stated.