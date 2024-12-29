Odisha To Open Petrol Pumps On Jail-Owned Lands To Be Run By Trained Convicts

Cuttack: In a ground-breaking initiative, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services in Odisha is set to revolutionise the rehabilitation of inmates by integrating them into economic activities. The project, which involves setting up petrol pumps on jail-owned lands adjacent to highways, aims to train inmates in managing these fuel outlets, thereby aiding their reintegration into society, informed DGP (Prisons) Arun Kumar Ray, to ETV Bharat on Sunday.

Outlining the State government's plan for a partnership with public sector undertakings to establish petrol pumps operated by convicts, Ray said this initiative will commence in 15 different locations across the state in the first phase, chosen for their strategic importance and accessibility. The selected sites include the Circle Jails of Sambalpur, Koraput and Angul; district jails in Bolangir and Jagatsinghpur and several sub-jails and training facilities.

This endeavour is not just about economic engagement but also focuses on the skill development of the inmates. Those with a proven record of good behaviour and conduct will be trained to run these petrol pumps with stringent oversight from jail authorities. "Evaluating their performance, the scheme will be expanded to other locations within the state," Ray said.

The operational plan for these petrol pumps includes robust security measures, with modern video surveillance systems ensuring that everything is strictly monitored. This careful oversight aims to maintain a secure environment while providing real-world job experience to the inmates.

Additionally, the initiative will enhance other skill sets among the inmates, particularly those involved in running jail kitchens. “Introduction of modern cooking systems for all bigger jails with a capacity of 200 or more inmates will ensure efficient hygiene with balanced and nutritious cooking,” Ray added, highlighting the broader impact of the initiative on improving prison life.

This innovative project not only aims to make productive use of idle assets but also aligns with broader goals of reform and rehabilitation. By involving inmates in such economic activities, the Directorate is taking a significant step towards transforming their lives, offering them a chance to develop useful skills and gain work experience that could be essential after their release.