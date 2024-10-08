Army Officer Assault Case: Odisha To Frame SOP On Appropriate Behaviour With Defence Personnel

Cuttack: The government in an affidavit on Tuesday informed the Orissa High Court that the state home department would soon frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on appropriate behaviour with defence personnel at all police stations.

Senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar was asked by the High Court to submit a report in the wake of an incident of assault at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar last month. An army official and his fiancee were allegedly assaulted by the Bharatpur police in September when they went to complain of road rage.

While hearing a batch of petitions in this connection, the High Court had expressed concern after knowing that the Supreme Court’s guidelines were violated at the police station for not installing CCTV cameras.

Upon a direction of the High Court, ADG Gangwar appeared in person to inform that steps were being taken to install CCTV camera facilities in all the police stations of the state and it would be completed within 15 days.

He further informed the court that the state government was also working on two new Video Management Systems (VMS) through which the DGP and the chiefs of all 32 police districts would be able to monitor the workings of the CCTV cameras in the police stations.

Expressing satisfaction over the steps taken by the state government in connection with last month’s horrific incident, the court adjourned the matter till next month. It may be mentioned here that the government has formed a judicial commission of enquiry into the incident while handing over the case to the elite crime branch and suspended at least five police personnel involved in the incident.