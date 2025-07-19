ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Student Found Dead At AIIMS Patna Hostel, Probe Underway

Police investigate after a first-year PG student from Odisha is found dead under suspicious circumstances in AIIMS Patna hostel. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: A tragic incident has come to light from AIIMS Patna, where the body of a first-year postgraduate (MD) student was found under suspicious circumstances in hostel number 10, room 515.

The deceased has been identified as Yadvendra Sahu alias Amritya Arvind, a resident of Odisha, who was pursuing medicine at AIIMS Patna.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the AIIMS campus, leaving students in deep shock. Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration has so far refrained from commenting on the matter.

According to sources, the student had locked himself in his room. When he did not respond for an extended period, his friends grew suspicious and alerted the AIIMS authorities.

Upon receiving the information, the Phulwari Sharif police station team reached the spot. Police broke open the door and found the student’s body inside, creating panic in the entire hostel.