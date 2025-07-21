Odisha Student Congress Leader Arrested For 'Raping' College Girl In Bhubaneswar, Suspended By NSUI

Bhubaneswar: In a major embarrassment for Congress party, Police have arrested the state president of National Students Union of India (Congress party's student wing) on charges of raping a 20-year-old girl student of a college in Bhubaneswar. The accused, identified as Udit Pradhan, has been suspended by the NSUI after the arrest was confirmed by Zone-5 ACP of the Commissionerate Police at a press conference on Monday.

As per reports, accused Jitu Pradhan allegedly raped the girl after giving her a cold drink laced with drugs. "A girl student has made allegations against one Udit Pradhan about giving intoxicated substance in a drink and then raping her in a hotel. ⁠On the basis of the report submitted by the victim, FIR has been registered at Mancheswar police station and the accused has been arrested," said the ACP.

Following the arrest, the NSUI president Varun Chaudhary issued a notice about Pradhan's suspension, citing that it maintains zero-tolerance policy toward gender-based injustice.

"In view of the recent developments, the NSUI Odisha State President has been suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry. NSUI maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice and is unwavering in its commitment to accountability and injustice," the notice mentioned.

March 18 Horror

Police said the incident took place on March 18, 2025, but came to light on Sunday evening (July 20) after the girl lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station, narrating the sequence of events. According to her statement, on March 18, a male and a female friend invited her for an outing. The group travelled in a four-wheeler and picked up another youth near Master Canteen square. While she did not know him at the time, he later identified himself as Udit Pradhan, she said.

They went to a hotel in Mancheswar area, where some members of the group consumed alcohol. Since she does not drink, Udit offered her a cold drink. After drinking it, she began feeling dizzy and attempted to return home but could not. She lost consciousness and, when she woke up, realised she had been raped, with Udit Pradhan lying next to her.

The survivor alleged that Udit verbally abused and threatened her, warning her not to approach the police. Out of fear and consequences, she chose to remain silent for almost four months but finally decided to report the matter to police amid growing outrage in the state over alleged crimes against women and girl children in the state.

Based on her complaint, Mancheswar police have registered a case and booked the NSUI leader under Sections 61(1), 123, 296, 74 and 351(2).

The survivor's statement has been officially recorded, and further investigation is underway, police said.

OPCC Forms Fact-Finding Panel

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) has taken the matter seriously and initiated an internal investigation into it. PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das formed a fact-finding committee, led by PCC vice-president Sasmita Behera and comprising MLA Sofia Firdous, PCC Secretary Debasmita Sharma, Sonali Sahoo, and PCC spokespersons Jayashree Patra and Manisha Das Patnaik, to probe the matter.

As per reports, the committee has already met with the complainant and recorded her version. The PCC president has instructed the committee to submit a detailed report to the state Congress office as early as possible.

On the other hand, police revealed that more than 10 cases are already registered against Udit Pradhan at different police stations across Bhubaneswar. Earlier this year on February 1, Udit and his associates allegedly attempted to block the convoy of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, waved black flags, and allegedly even assaulted a sub-inspector on duty. He was arrested by Mancheswar Police in that case as well.