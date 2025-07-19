Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Set On Fire By Miscreants In Puri's Nimapara, Deputy CM Condemns Incident

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Close on the heels of the Balasore self-immolation tragedy, a shocking incident has surfaced from Bayabar village under Balanga police limits of Nimapara in Odisha's Puri district, where a minor girl was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants.
The girl has sustained severe burn injuries on her hands, legs and other parts of her body and is currently in critical condition. Following preliminary treatment at Pipili hospital, she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.
According to reports, the girl was walking to one of her friend's house when three youths approached her and suddenly set her on fire before fleeing the spot. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot, quickly extinguished the flames and made arrangement to shift her to hospital, sources said.
Receiving information, Balanga police reached the spot and initiated an on-spot investigation.
Strongly condemning the incident, Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said police have been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strong action. "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that a 15-year-old girl was set on fire by some miscreants on the road in Balanga. The girl has been shifted to AIIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar and all arrangements are being made for her treatment. All the expenses of the treatment will be borne by the government."
ବଳଙ୍ଗା ଅଂଚଳ ରେ କିଛି ଦୁର୍ବୁତ୍ତ ଏକ ପନ୍ଦର ବର୍ଷୀୟା ଝିଅ କୁ ରାସ୍ତା ରେ ପେଟ୍ରୋଲ ଢାଳି ନିଆଁ ଲଗାଇଦେବା ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ବ୍ୟଥିତ ଓ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଝିଅ କୁ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ସ୍ଥିତ AIIMS ହସ୍ପିଟାଲ କୁ ତୁରନ୍ତ ସ୍ଥାନାନ୍ତରିତ କରାଯାଇଛି ଓ ତାହାର ଚିକିତ୍ସା ର ସମସ୍ତ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥା କରାଯାଉଛି। ଚିକିତ୍ସା ର ସମସ୍ତ ଖର୍ଚ୍ଚ ସରକାର ବହନ କରିବେ।…— Pravati Parida (@PravatiPOdisha) July 19, 2025
"The police administration has been directed to arrest the culprit immediately and take strong action," she said.
Police sources said a search is underway to identify and arrest the absconding accused.
