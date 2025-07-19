ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha Shocker: Minor Girl Set On Fire By Miscreants In Puri's Nimapara, Deputy CM Condemns Incident

Bhubaneswar/Puri: Close on the heels of the Balasore self-immolation tragedy, a shocking incident has surfaced from Bayabar village under Balanga police limits of Nimapara in Odisha's Puri district, where a minor girl was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants.

The girl has sustained severe burn injuries on her hands, legs and other parts of her body and is currently in critical condition. Following preliminary treatment at Pipili hospital, she was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, the girl was walking to one of her friend's house when three youths approached her and suddenly set her on fire before fleeing the spot. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot, quickly extinguished the flames and made arrangement to shift her to hospital, sources said.

Receiving information, Balanga police reached the spot and initiated an on-spot investigation.